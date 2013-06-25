Barnes & Noble Nook and retail sales plunge, forecasts more pain

June 25 Barnes & Noble Inc reported on Tuesday that its quarterly net loss more than doubled as sales of its Nook device and e-books continued to plunge and business at its bookstores declined.

The largest U.S. bookstore chain reported a net loss of $118.6 million, or $2.11 per share, for the fiscal fourth quarter ended April 27, compared with a loss of $56.9 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue of its Nook business, including e-books and devices, fell 34 percent as it sold fewer e-readers and tablets and slashed prices.

At its namesake bookstores, sales at stores open at least 15 months fell 8.8 percent. Barnes & Noble expects retail sales to be down by a high single digit percentage in its new fiscal year.

Companywide, revenue was down 7.4 percent to $1.28 billion.