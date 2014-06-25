Barnes & Noble reports smaller loss, says to separate Nook Media

June 25 Bookseller Barnes & Noble Inc
reported a smaller quarterly loss and said it would separate its
retail and Nook Media businesses, sending its shares up about 9
percent.
The company's net loss narrowed to $36.7 million, or 72
cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 3, from $114.8
million, or $2.04 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $1.32 billion.
Nook Media, formed in 2012, consists of the company's
devices, digital content and college bookstore businesses.
Microsoft Corp owns about 17 percent of Nook Media
while Pearson Plc owns 5 percent.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)