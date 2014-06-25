UPDATE 2-Barnes & Noble to spin off Nook business, focus on stores

* Expects to complete separation by March 2015
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
June 25 Barnes & Noble Inc said it would
spin off its Nook tablets and college books business, letting go
of the loss-making Nook e-reader business to focus on its book
stores.
The long-awaited decision sent Barnes & Noble's shares up as
much as 10.6 percent to a year high as the company gave up
trying to keep pace with deep-pocketed rivals such as Amazon.com
Inc, Apple Inc and Google Inc.
The unit to be spun off, Nook Media, consists of the
company's digital content, e-readers and tablets and college
bookstores. It is 17 percent-owned by Microsoft Corp,
while Pearson Plc owns 5 percent.
Barnes & Noble did not say how it would split off the Nook
business, which has lost hundreds of millions of dollars over
the past five years.
The remaining bookstore business also faces pressure from
the likes of Amazon and Barnes & Noble plans more store closures
but Maxim Group analyst John Tinker said there was a viable, if
shrinking, business there.
"The retail store is an ice cube, it's just that the ice
cube is melting very slowly, surprisingly slowly," he said.
Barnes & Noble Chief Executive Michael Huseby declined to
comment on whether the Nook business would be sold but said
talks were planned with Microsoft and Pearson.
"We expect to have further discussions with them that are
positive," Huseby told Reuters.
Barnes & Noble said on Wednesday it more than halved its
quarterly loss after it curbed Nook production last year and cut
marketing for the gadget.
VALUE IN NOOK
Barnes & Noble said this month it would develop a tablet
with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and an analyst said
there seemed to be some value in the business.
"The board's decision to spin off Nook suggests confidence
in the sustainability of the stand alone Nook business," Stifel
analysts wrote in a note.
Investment firm G Asset Management said in February it
offered to buy a 51 percent stake in either Barnes & Noble or in
the Nook digital business, valuing the unit at about $300
million.
The firm was not immediately available for comment on
Wednesday.
Barnes & Noble said it plans to complete the separation by
March 2015.
The company said it would close about 25 retail stores in
the current year and not open any new ones.
Barnes & Noble said it expects retail comparable bookstore
sales and core comparable bookstore sales, which exclude sales
of Nook products, to decline in the low-single digits in the
full year.
Barnes & Noble's net loss narrowed to $36.7 million, or 72
cents per share, in the quarter ended May 3, while revenue rose
3 percent to $1.32 billion.
Shares were trading up 5 percent at $21.63 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Additional reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by
Don Sebastian and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)