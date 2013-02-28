版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 28日 星期四 23:35 BJT

BRIEF-Barnes & Noble CEO says Nook Media to self-finance via cost cuts, college business

Feb 28 Barnes & Noble Inc : * CEO confirms "ongoing discussions between (riggio) and the strategic

committee of the board" * CEO says plan is for nook media to self-finance by managing costs, generating

cash flow in the Barnes & Noble college business * CEO says taken steps to significantly reduce the costs, overhead in the

digital consumer business, to operate nook media business at a positive

EBITDA * CEO working to have cnook digital content and retailing service in

approximately 10 countries by summer * Barnes & noble stores exec says "not the case" chain is accelerating store

closings * Barnes & noble stores exec says 95 percent of stores are profitable, no plans

to close any of these
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐