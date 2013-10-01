Barracuda Networks files for IPO of up to $100 mln

Oct 1 Barracuda Networks, a security and data
protection company, filed for an initial public offering of up
to $100 million, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Founded in 2003, the Campbell, California-based Barracuda
reported gross billings of $150.5 million for the six months
ending Aug. 31, according to the filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
Barracuda provides security products that protect against
malicious content, viruses, and spam and counts Boeing Co
, International Business Machines Corp, Oracle
Corp and Starbucks Corp among its customers.
Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan Chase & Co and Bank
of America are serving as some the company's
underwriters.
Barracuda, which intends to apply to list common stock under
the symbol "cuda," recently raised $130 million from investors
Sequoia Capital and Francisco Partners.
Several security software companies have tapped the public
markets in recent months including FireEye Inc, whose
shares climbed 80 percent in their trading debut on Sept. 20.
Reuters reported in June that Barracuda was interviewing
banks to lead an IPO later this year.