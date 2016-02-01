Barracuda Networks hires Morgan Stanley to find potential buyers-BBG

Feb 1 Data storage services provider Barracuda
Networks Inc is working with Morgan Stanley to
look for potential buyers, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
No buyers have emerged till now and a deal may not happen at
all, Bloomberg cautioned. (bloom.bg/1QCC1AC)
Barracuda could not be immediately reached for comment.
The company had a market capitalization of $622.4 million as
of Monday's close of $11.72. The stock has fallen nearly 70
percent in the last 12 months.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)