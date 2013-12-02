Barrick set to unveil board changes, name new COO -sources

TORONTO Dec 2 Barrick Gold Corp, the
world's largest gold producer, is poised to announce a board
shuffle and name a new chief operating officer (COO), according
to several sources familiar with the situation.
Barrick is set to announce that founder and Chairman Peter
Munk will hand over the position of chairman to his heir
apparent, John Thornton, currently co-chairman. In addition, at
least two directors will step down at the company's next annual
meeting, in the spring.
The long-awaited board changes will likely be announced on
Wednesday, said two of the sources.