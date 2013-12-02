版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 2日 星期一 23:05 BJT

Barrick set to unveil board changes, name new COO -sources

TORONTO Dec 2 Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold producer, is poised to announce a board shuffle and name a new chief operating officer (COO), according to several sources familiar with the situation.

Barrick is set to announce that founder and Chairman Peter Munk will hand over the position of chairman to his heir apparent, John Thornton, currently co-chairman. In addition, at least two directors will step down at the company's next annual meeting, in the spring.

The long-awaited board changes will likely be announced on Wednesday, said two of the sources.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐