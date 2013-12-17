版本:
Barrick Gold announces departure of two more directors

TORONTO Dec 17 Barrick Gold Corp said in a surprise announcement on Tuesday that two long-time directors, Donald Carty and Robert Franklin, have resigned from the company's board with immediate effect.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after the world's largest gold producer announced a major boardroom shake-up, and the planned departure of its founder and chairman, Peter Munk.
