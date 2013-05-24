Chile fines Barrick's Pascua Lama, suspends construction

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO May 24 Chilean environmental authorities said on Friday that they will fine Barrick Gold Corp's Pascua-Lama mine around $16 million and that construction on the controversial deposit will need to remain suspended until it adheres to a water management plan in its environmental permit.
A Chilean court in April temporarily halted the up-to-$8.5 billion gold mine, which straddles the border of Chile and Argentina, to weigh claims by indigenous communities that it has damaged pristine glaciers and harmed water supplies.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict