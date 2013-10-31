Barrick to raise more than $3 billion through share offer

Oct 31 Barrick Gold Corp said on
Thursday that it will raise up to $3.45 billion through a bought
deal share offering, with much of the money earmarked to pay
down short- and medium-term debt.
The company will offer 163.5 million common shares at a
price of $18.35 per share, worth about $3 billion. With the
over-allotment option, the proceeds of the offering would be
about $3.45 billion.
A bought deal occurs when an underwriter commits to buy the
entire offering from the client company and then resells it.
Barrick's underwriters are led by RBC Capital Markets, Barclays
and GMP Securities L.P.