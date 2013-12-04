Barrick Gold to appoint asset manager Goodman as director - report

Dec 4 Barrick Gold Corp. will name Ned
Goodman, a veteran Canadian money manager, as a director and
appoint James Gowans, a former De Beers Canada chief executive,
as its new chief operating officer, Dow Jones reported late on
Tuesday, quoting a person familiar with the matter.
Barrick, the world's biggest gold producer, is expected to
announce a number of board changes on Wednesday, including that
founder and long-time chairman Peter Munk will hand over the
role of chairman to his heir apparent, John Thornton, currently
co-chairman.
The Toronto-based company is also expected to name new
independent directors who will join its board, which some
shareholders have complained lacks independence and is too much
under the sway of the 86-year-old Munk. At least two directors
will step down at Barrick's next annual meeting, two sources
told Reuters this week.
Barrick declined to comment on the report concerning Goodman
and Gowans, and neither of them could immediately be reached for
comment.
Dow Jones said Barrick will announce on Wednesday that
former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney will step down
from the Barrick board.
Goodman is president and CEO of Dundee Corp, a
Canadian asset management company that invests primarily in the
resources, real estate and infrastructure sectors.
Gowans was most recently managing director of Debswana
Diamond Co, a company jointly owned by diamond giant De Beers
and the government of Botswana. He was CEO of De Beers Canada
from 2006 to 2010. Barrick announced in February that its COO
will retire once a successor was appointed.