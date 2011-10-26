UPDATE 2-Barrick boosts quarterly dividend by 25 pct

* Barrick boosts qtrly dividend to 15 cents a share
* Shares close up 14 Canadian cents at C$48.19
(Add background, details; in U.S. dollars unless noted)
Oct 26 Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) said on Wednesday
its board has authorized a 25 percent increase in its quarterly
dividend.
Analysts have been calling on the world's top gold miner to
raise its dividend for a few months now, as it had last
increased it more than a year ago and its payout ratio trailed
that of many of its smaller peers in the sector.
A surge in the price of gold has significantly boosted the
earnings of gold miners this year and many companies, including
Goldcorp (G.TO), Kinross (K.TO), Newmont (NEM.N) and others had
already boost dividend payouts earlier this year.
Barrick said it is raising its dividend to 15 cents a share
from 12 cents. The quarterly dividend is payable on Dec. 15 to
shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 30, the
company said.
Shares of Barrick ended the day up 14 Canadian cents, or
0.3 percent, at C$48.19 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The
company is scheduled to report its third-quarter results on
Oct. 27.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Rob Wilson)