UPDATE 1-Gold shipment detained by Dominican Republic -Barrick

* Canadian gold company in customs hold up
* Dominican official cites documentation problem
* President has said country wants more benefits from gold
project
March 14 Barrick Gold Corp, the world's
largest gold miner, said on Thursday that a shipment of gold
from its Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic had been
detained by customs officials in the Caribbean nation.
The delay comes just weeks after Dominican President Danilo
Medina demanded that the company renegotiate its operating
contract for the rich gold mine and threatened to clamp a
windfall tax on profits if the contract was not modified.
Toronto-based Barrick said in a statement it was
investigating the cause of the delay and seeking confirmation
that the shipment can resume. It gave no further details.
Fernando Fernandez, director of customs in the Dominican
Republic, said the shipment was halted because of a problem with
documentation.
"When it is resolved, the shipment will go out," he told
reporters.
Pueblo Viejo, one of world's largest new gold projects, is
jointly owned by Barrick and Canada's second largest gold miner,
Goldcorp Inc.
On Feb. 27, in a speech marking the 169th anniversary of the
Dominican Republic's independence, Medina said the terms of the
contract with the two Canadian miners were unacceptable and
demanded more benefits from the mine. The contract was
negotiated before Medina took office last August.
The government is seeking a bigger share of profit from the
project, which is expected to produce more than 1 million ounces
a year over its first five years of full production.
Gold prices have climbed sharply in recent years, and that
has led to rise in public pressure on governments around the
world to demand more benefits from mining companies, regardless
of contracts already in place.
Barrick said it continues to talk with the Dominican
Republic government and has long maintained a good working
partnership with the country.
Pueblo Viejo recently achieved commercial production, with
ramp-up to full production capacity expected in the second half
of 2013. The mine cost some $3.7 billion to build.
Barrick's 60 percent share of output this year is expected
to be 500,000 ounces to 650,000 ounces, while Goldcorp's 40
percent share is seen at between 330,000 and 435,000 ounces.
Barrick's shares were up 0.34 percent at C$29.41 at midday
on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while Goldcorp's shares rose 0.48
percent to C$33.23.