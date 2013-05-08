版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 9日 星期四 06:36 BJT

Barrick announces tentative deal at Pueblo Viejo

May 8 Barrick Gold Corp said on Wednesday that it has reached a tentative agreement with the government of the Dominican Republic on the Pueblo Viejo mine.

The company said it now expects about half of the cash flow from the mine to go to the government from 2013 to 2016. At a gold price of $1,600 per ounce, total tax revenues over that period would be about $2.2 billion, it said.

Dominican President Danilo Medina had demanded that the company renegotiate its operating contract, and threatened to clamp a windfall tax on profits if it was not modified.

Pueblo Viejo, one of world's largest new gold projects, is jointly owned by Barrick and Goldcorp Inc.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐