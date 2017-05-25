Barrick flags potential impact from Tanzania export ban

TORONTO May 25 Barrick Gold said on
Thursday that two mines at its majority-held Acacia Mining
, which account for some 6 percent of Barrick's 2017
production guidance, are impacted by Tanzania's current
concentrate export ban.
Barrick, which holds a 63.9-percent stake in Acacia, said
that if Acacia needed to revise its 2017 forecast, then Barrick
would evaluate any necessary adjustments to its own full-year
outlook.
In total, Acacia accounts for approximately 10 percent of
Barrick's 2017 gold production guidance of 5.3-5.6 million
ounces of gold.
Toronto-based Barrick said its current full-year forecast
includes a contribution of 545,000-575,000 ounces of gold from
Acacia, at an all-in sustaining production cost of $880-$920 per
ounce of gold.
