Barrick Gold appoints Davies lawyer Thomson to help with strategy

Sept 15 Barrick Gold Corp has appointed well-known Canadian lawyer and long-time Barrick advisor Kevin Thomson to help with its strategy, the latest appointment by Executive Chairman John Thornton in a wide-ranging executive overhaul.

Thomson, a senior partner with law firm Davies in Toronto, has been appointed senior executive vice president of strategic matters at Barrick, starting Oct. 14.

In his new role, Thomson will be "intimately involved in all activities of strategic significance to the company, including the development of partnerships with investors, suppliers and other business partners, strategic legal issues, management of complex negotiations, development of corporate strategy and governance," Barrick spokesman Andy Lloyd said in an email.

Thomson has advised Barrick since 1995 and acted on the miner's behalf in many key transactions, including Barrick's $10 billion hostile bid for rival Placer Dome in 2005, which made Barrick the world's biggest gold miner by production.

In the months since Thornton took on the role of executive chairman of Barrick in April, he has eliminated the company's chief executive position as well as the miner's corporate development team.

Another senior executive, Sybil Veenman, Barrick's senior general counsel, resigned earlier this month. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)