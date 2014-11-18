Barrick names new CFO in latest shake-up

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Nov 18 Barrick Gold Corp named mining industry veteran Shaun Usmar as its chief financial officer designate on Tuesday, marking the latest shake-up at the gold miner.
Usmar, the former finance head of Xstrata Nickel, is set to replace Ammar Al-Joundi, who will be leaving Barrick after the announcement of the company's year-end results.
Usmar will join Barrick on Nov. 24 and will become chief financial officer on Feb. 18, 2015, the company said, adding Usmar will work with Al-Joundi until his departure in order to ensure a smooth transition. (Reporting by Euan Rocha, editing by G Crosse)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.