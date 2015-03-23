UPDATE 1-Chile environmental court rules Barrick project did not harm glaciers

(Adds background, court statement)
March 23 Chile's Environmental Court ruled on
Monday that Barrick Gold Corp's halted Pascua-Lama gold
and silver project has not damaged glaciers within its "area of
influence," the Toronto-based gold producer said.
"We are pleased that the court has confirmed what the
technical and scientific evidence demonstrates, that these ice
bodies have not been damaged by activities at the Pascua-Lama
project," Eduardo Flores, Barrick's executive director for
Chile, said in a statement.
Barrick, the world's biggest gold producer, said in October
2013 that it was stopping construction of the multibillion
dollar project that had been plagued by lower bullion prices,
permitting issues, political opposition and cost overruns.
It stressed at the time, however, that the decision to stop
development was not the end of the road and that it would resume
construction when conditions warrant.
Barrick said its Pascua-Lama team was working on resolving
the project's outstanding legal and regulatory hurdles,
completing a new execution plan for the remaining construction
activities and minimizing project costs.
The claims against Barrick were brought by local farmers and
environmental groups and covered three glaciers and the valley
into which their waters flow, according to a statement from the
court in Santiago.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Rosalba O'Brien
in Santiago; Editing by Richard Chang)