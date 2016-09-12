UPDATE 1-Barrick Gold partners with Cisco in bid to boost productivity

(Adds interview with Barrick executives, context)
By Nicole Mordant
VANCOUVER, Sept 12 Barrick Gold Corp,
the world's biggest gold producer, said on Monday it would
partner with Cisco Systems to incorporate digital
technology in all aspects of its mining business, aiming to
improve productivity and reduce costs.
Toronto-based Barrick said it planned to spend around $100
million between now and the end of 2017 working with Cisco to
embed technology in various parts of its operations to deliver
better, faster and safer mining.
Mining sector players have long lamented the lack of
technological innovation in the industry although some miners
such as Dundee Precious Metals have started using
wireless technology and software platforms to track underground
operations in real time.
"Barrick of three years ago is going to be very, very
different indeed going forward," Barrick Chief Operating Officer
Richard Williams said in an interview.
"We think actually that all mining companies will have to do
the same if they are going to remain in existence," he said.
The technology project is the latest move by Barrick
Chairman John Thornton to transform the miner into a profitable,
low-cost producer after cost-blow outs, overpriced acquisitions
and a weak gold price knocked 80 percent off its share price
between 2010 and late-2015.
Williams said the technology initiative will help Barrick
meet its target of reducing its all-in sustaining costs to below
$700 per ounce of gold by 2019.
Barrick's Cortez gold mine in Nevada will be the first
operation where it will roll out new technology. Early projects
there include using technology to predict maintenance in its
fleet of haul trucks to reduce down time, said Michelle Ash,
Barrick's senior vice president of transformation and
innovation.
The company also plans to set up a central data repository
where any Barrick employee can access any piece of data across
any site.
"At the moment it sometimes takes us weeks to compile as all
our data is in silos and you have to access to that particular
silo, and we have hundreds of them," Ash said in an interview.
Barrick said the technological shift will help it reduce its
environmental impact and allow it to be more transparent with
indigenous communities, local governments and non-governmental
organizations.
Barrick's shares were up 2.2 percent at C$23.39 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange, in line with other gold stocks.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Will
Dunham, Bernard Orr)