UPDATE 1-Barrick Gold says Latam key to growth as it adds director

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Recasts with background on Barrick, Marcet)
Dec 6 Latin America will play an increasingly important role in Barrick Gold's growth strategy, the world's biggest gold miner said on Tuesday as it named a new director with decades of mining experience in that region.
The company said it had appointed Pablo Marcet to its board.
Marcet worked for 15 years for global miner BHP Billiton and was president of Northern Orion Resources' South American operations before the company was acquired by Yamana Gold.
"Mr. Marcet's deep operational and geopolitical experience in Latin America will be a vital asset as the company evaluates new investments in the region," Toronto-based Barrick said.
Several of Barrick's biggest gold projects are in Argentina and Chile, including the large, stalled Pascua-Lama venture, its more recent Alturas discovery and the Cerro Casale deposit. The projects are located along the gold-rich El Indio belt, where Barrick's existing Veladero mine is located.
Barrick said in September that it planned to work on a scaled-back development plan for Pascua-Lama, an $8.5 billion project that was put on hold in 2013 in response to a slump in gold prices, political opposition to the project, environmental issues and labor unrest. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese, Jim Finkle)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.