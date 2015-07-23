Barrick Gold director Goodman quits board

TORONTO, July 23 Barrick Gold Corp, the
world's largest bullion producer, said on Thursday that Ned
Goodman has resigned from its board to focus on a new resources
business.
The move thins the ranks of directors with mining experience
on its board. Barrick named Goodman, a veteran Canadian money
manager with resources sector experience, as a board nominee in
December 2013 after shareholders complained that it lacked
independence and directors with a background in mining.
"We would like to thank Mr. Goodman for his contributions to
Barrick and for his astute counsel during this transformative
period for the company," Barrick Chairman John Thornton said in
a statement.
Goodman in June became chairman of Oban Mining Corp
, a venture that brings together five Canadian gold
exploration and development companies and several mining sector
veterans.
Barrick shares were down 0.5 percent at C$9.54 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday morning, in line with other
gold stocks.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor and Nicole Mordant; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)