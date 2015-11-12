Barrick sells stakes in four assets for $720 million

TORONTO Nov 12 Barrick Gold Corp said
on Thursday it has agreed to sell its stakes in four non-core
assets to two parties for a total of $720 million, as the
world's largest gold producer works to trim its debt load as
gold prices have weakened.
Toronto-based Barrick said it has agreed to sell its 50
percent interest in the Round Mountain mine and 100 percent of
the Bald Mountain mine to Kinross Gold Corp for
$610 million in cash.
Separately, it has also reached an agreement to sell the
company's 70 percent interest in the Spring Valley project and
its 100 percent interest in the Ruby Hill mine to subsidiaries
of Waterton, a mining-focused private equity firm, for $110
million in cash.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha Editing by W Simon)