RPT-Barrick CEO not looking to hedge gold

TORONTO, March 4 Canada's Barrick Gold Corp
, the world's biggest gold miner, is not looking to
hedge the price of the precious metal because it expects a sharp
increase in coming years, Chief Executive Jamie Sokalsky said on
Tuesday.
"That is not something we're considering doing right now,"
Sokalsky said at an interview with Bloomberg News during the
Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention
in Toronto.
Sokalsky said he was not interested in hedging because
investors want to capture gold's upside.
In December, incoming Barrick Chairman John Thornton told
reporters he would look seriously at hedging.
Sokalsky said Thornton's comments reflect the fact that
hedging is "a discussion anyone should have in the commodity
business."
Barrick unwound its gold hedges in 2009, raising more than
$5 billion so it could benefit as the price of gold rose. Some
investors believe full exposure to the gold price is the only
reason to buy mining stocks, instead of physical gold.