Barrick investors welcome Chinese tie-up, debt reduction moves

VANCOUVER/TORONTO May 26 Barrick Gold Corp's
first step to long-promised partnerships with China, as
well as progress in reaching an ambitious debt-cutting goal, are
turning skeptical investors warmer toward the world's biggest
gold miner.
Barrick said on Tuesday it would sell a stake in its Porgera
mine in Papua New Guinea mine to China's Zijin Mining Group
, and form a strategic partnership with Zijin. The
moves marked an initial push in Executive Chairman John
Thornton's plan to forge closer ties with China, the world's
biggest producer and consumer of gold.
The former Goldman Sachs executive's radical overhaul since
taking Barrick's reins a year ago, including eliminating the
position of chief executive, had raised eyebrows among
investors. Many also complained about his outsized signing
bonus, lack of access, and most recently his 36 percent pay
rise.
But a clearer strategy unveiled in February to slash
Toronto-based Barrick's mountain of debt, while seeking close
links with China, looks to be winning approval.
"They've set out a plan and we're seeing them execute on
it," said Joseph Foster, portfolio manager at Van Eck, Barrick's
biggest shareholder.
"The biggest nut to crack is the debt burden, and they are
whittling away at it. It is all a positive direction."
Barrick's stock is up 21 percent this year, outperforming
the S&P/TSX Global Gold index, which has risen 14 percent. On
Tuesday, it fell 4 percent to C$14.51, in line with other gold
stocks as bullion slid.
Barrick's latest deal brings its recent asset sale proceeds
plus cash close to $1 billion, a third of the way to its
debt-reduction target of at least $3 billion this year.
With a 50 percent stake in its Zaldivar copper mine in Chile
expected to sell for around $1 billion, plus other possible
sales, including its stake in African-based Acacia Mining
, Barrick appears on track to meet its target.
While details on the Zijin deal were few, the market was
quick to speculate that Barrick's large, high-grade Nevada
discovery, Goldrush, and its massive, stalled Chile-Argentina
project, Pascua-Lama, could be contenders for joint development.
The Zijin agreement is not expected to exclude other
potential partners. Last year Barrick held talks several times
with China's sole state-owned gold miner, China National Gold.
"It seems to me like Barrick is open to doing deals now with
anyone that can help enhance value," said Chris Mancini, an
analyst at Gabelli Gold Fund, which owns Barrick shares.
