Barrick, Ma'aden form planned joint venture around Saudi copper asset

TORONTO Dec 3 Barrick Gold said on
Wednesday it has formed a planned 50-50 joint venture with Saudi
Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) to run its Jabal
Sayid copper asset in the kingdom, a move that will see the
long-delayed mine finally begin output.
Toronto-based Barrick Gold said Jabal Sayid is now expected
to begin shipping low-cost concentrate in early 2016.
Ma'aden, which is controlled by the Saudi state, had agreed
in July to buy a 50 percent stake in the project, located some
120 km (75 miles) southeast of Medina, for $210 million.
