UPDATE 1-Barrick, Saudi firm set joint venture around copper asset

TORONTO Dec 3 Barrick Gold Corp said
on Wednesday it has formed a joint venture with Saudi Arabian
Mining Co (Ma'aden) to run the Jabal Sayid copper
asset in the kingdom, which will jump-start output at the
long-delayed mine.
Toronto-based Barrick Gold said Jabal Sayid, located some
120 km (75 miles) southeast of Medina, is now expected to begin
shipping low-cost concentrate in early 2016.
Ma'aden, which is controlled by the Saudi state, agreed in
July to buy a 50 percent stake in the project for $210 million.
Ma'aden said separately it will report the impact of
acquiring the stake in its fourth-quarter financial statement.
Although some analysts criticized Barrick for selling the 50
percent interest for much less than fair value, others noted
that forging a partnership with Ma'aden was a boost for Barrick
as it lets miner finally get back on track on a project that has
been mired in regulatory and licensing woes.
It also fits well with the Saudi state's efforts to create a
stronger industrial base, beyond oil refining and exports.
Barrick acquired the Jabal Sayid asset in the C$7.3 billion
($6.41 billion) purchase of copper miner Equinox in 2011. Most
of the construction on Jabal Sayid has been complete for a
while, but output was delayed due to permit problems and legacy
issues over mining licenses.
In July, when Barrick initially outlined plans to form the
joint venture, it said the tie-up would move the project along
and get the mine into production in late 2015.
When fully operational, the mine is expected to produce 100
million pounds of copper in concentrate per year in its first
full five years, with the potential to boost output to about 130
million pounds per year.
($1 = C$1.1383)
