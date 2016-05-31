Barrick Gold to pay $140 mln to resolve U.S. investor lawsuit

NEW YORK May 31 Barrick Gold Corp has agreed to pay $140 million to resolve a U.S. lawsuit accusing the gold producer of concealing problems at a South American mine and of fraudulently inflating the company's market value, lawyers for the plaintiffs said on Tuesday.

The settlement was disclosed in papers filed in Manhattan federal court and would resolve a class action accusing Barrick of deceiving investors about environmental problems afflicting its Pascua-Lama project on the border of Argentina and Chile. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)