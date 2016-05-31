Barrick Gold to pay $140 mln to resolve U.S. investor lawsuit

MOVES-Credit Suisse hires Eilert as head of US par loan trading
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters LPC) - Credit Suisse has hired Michael Eilert as head of US par loan trading, according to an internal memo from the bank.
NEW YORK May 31 Barrick Gold Corp has agreed to pay $140 million to resolve a U.S. lawsuit accusing the gold producer of concealing problems at a South American mine and of fraudulently inflating the company's market value, lawyers for the plaintiffs said on Tuesday.
The settlement was disclosed in papers filed in Manhattan federal court and would resolve a class action accusing Barrick of deceiving investors about environmental problems afflicting its Pascua-Lama project on the border of Argentina and Chile. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.