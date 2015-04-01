Barrick Gold must face U.S. lawsuit over mothballed mine

| NEW YORK, April 1
NEW YORK, April 1 Barrick Gold Corp
lost its bid to dismiss a U.S. lawsuit accusing the world's
largest gold producer of concealing problems at a troubled South
American mine, and fraudulently inflated its market value by
tens of billions of dollars.
U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in Manhattan ruled on
Wednesday that shareholders could pursue class action claims
that Barrick intended to deceive them about environmental
problems afflicting the Pascua-Lama project, on the border of
Argentina and Chile.
"Though plaintiffs have not alleged a motive, they have
sufficiently alleged strong circumstantial evidence of conscious
misbehavior or recklessness," the judge wrote in a 55-page
decision.
Scheindlin also said shareholders could pursue claims that
Barrick misled them about its accounting for the project. The
judge dismissed claims alleging that Barrick intentionally
misled them about costs and production delays.
A spokesman for Toronto-based Barrick and a lawyer for the
shareholders did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Barrick bought the untapped Pascua-Lama mine in 1994, and
had been counting on it to generate a large percentage of its
overall gold production.
But cost overruns, environmental issues, labor unrest,
political opposition and falling bullion prices contributed to
Barrick's decision on Oct. 31, 2013 to indefinitely halt the
project, after it had already spent more than $5 billion.
Investors who bought Barrick's common stock sued for losses
covering the period from May 7, 2009, when Barrick said it would
begin construction on Pascua-Lama, through Nov. 1, 2013.
These investors said Barrick touted Pascua-Lama during this
period as a "world-class project that will contribute low-cost
ounces at double-digit returns," even as it became clear the
project would fall short of expectations.
Scheindlin said the shareholders may amend their lawsuit,
though it was "difficult to believe that plaintiffs will be able
to plead additional facts that are not already included in their
almost 200-page, 548-paragraph complaint."
Barrick shares were up C$1.36 at C$15.21 in afternoon
trading in Toronto.
The company's market value was C$16.1 billion ($12.8
billion) as of Tuesday's close, Reuters data show.
The case is In re: Barrick Gold Securities Litigation, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-03851.
($1 = 1.262 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)