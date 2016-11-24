Barrick mulls Kalgoorlie bid of roughly $1.3 bln by China's Minjar-sources

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Nov 24 Barrick Gold is reviewing the financial backing behind an approximately $1.3 billion bid for its stake in Australia's Kalgoorlie mine by Minjar Gold, a unit of Shanghai-listed Shandong Tyan Home , two sources told Reuters.
Toronto-based Barrick, the world's largest gold producer, is studying the offer for the 50-percent stake to ensure Minjar has adequate resources and support to complete the transaction, said the sources who declined to be identified as the matter is private.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.