UPDATE 1-China's Shandong Tyan says talks over on bid for Barrick's Kalgoorlie

By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, April 19 Shanghai-listed Shandong Tyan
Home said on Wednesday its negotiations with Barrick
Gold Corp to buy the Canadian operator's 50-percent
stake in Kalgoorlie mine have ended without a deal, citing new
capital and acquisition rules in China.
Toronto-based Barrick had been reviewing the financial
backing behind an approximate $1.3 billion bid for its stake in
Kalgoorlie mine by Minjar Gold, a unit of Shandong Tyan, Reuters
reported in November.
Barrick, the world's largest gold producer, declined to
comment on the matter. It reports first-quarter financial
results on April 24.
In February, Barrick President Kelvin Dushnisky said
"advanced negotiations with a proposed buyer," were under way
and Barrick would be "happy sellers" at the right price. "We're
also very happy to continue to own that asset," he said.
Shandong Tyan said it had been in contact with Barrick about
buying a stake in the mine, but did not reach any formal
investment agreement. "We did not continue the negotiation," it
said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Wednesday,
due to China's capital outflow curbs and greater scrutiny of
overseas acquisitions.
Shandong had trumped offers by Australian, Chinese and
Canadian companies for the asset, sources had told Reuters.
Newmont Mining, Barrick's joint venture partner at
Kalgoorlie and mine operator, has said it was interested in
buying the remaining stake, but price has been a sticking a
point.
"We would be open to discussing a possible transaction with
Barrick on (Kalgoorlie) if they are interested in doing so,"
said Newmont spokesman Omar Jabara.
Shandong Tyan is a publicly-listed arm of Shandong Tianye
Group, a private company with operations including property
development, mining, finance and venture investment.
It is unrelated to Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd,
a Shandong province state-owned enterprise, which recently
struck a $960 million deal to buy a 50-percent stake of
Barrick's Veladero gold mine in Argentina.
Under that deal, which was announced on April 6 and which
confirmed an earlier Reuters report, the two miners will also
look at jointly developing Barrick's nearby undeveloped
Pascua-Lama gold and silver project and additional investment
opportunities in the El Indio Gold Belt.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto, Nicole Mordant in
Vancouver, and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Editing by Frances Kerry)