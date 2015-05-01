Barrick names BlackRock exec as head of business performance

| TORONTO
TORONTO May 1 Barrick Gold Corp on
Friday named Catherine Raw, a BlackRock executive and co-manager
of one of its flagship mining funds, as head of business
performance.
BlackRock, one of the world's largest asset
managers, announced in March that Raw was leaving to take a
corporate position in the mining sector. She had headed the
firm's mining fund with BlackRock veteran Evy Hambro since 2011.
Barrick said Raw's experience at one of the top investors in
the mining sector gives her an intimate knowledge of the global
mining investment universe. She will seek greater rigor in
financial analysis, planning and performance management across
the company.
The Toronto-based gold mining group has been reshaping its
structure and shaking up management under Executive Chairman
John Thornton, as he attempts to decentralize its structure and
give more control to its mine managers.
At the annual meeting this week, shareholders revolted
against its executive compensation plan, especially a $12.9
million pay package for Thornton.
Nearly three-quarters of the shares voted at the meeting
were against the company's advisory say-on-pay vote, and
shareholders also expressed their displeasure by withholding a
large number of votes from members of the board's compensation
committee.
Thornton vowed to fix the executive compensation plan,
especially his own package.
(Additional reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)