Barrick to focus on scaled-back Pascua-Lama project in Argentina

TORONTO, Sept 1 Barrick Gold Corp, the
world's largest gold miner, said Thursday it has brought back a
former executive to advance a scaled-back development plan for
its suspended Pascua-Lama project that will first focus on
Argentina.
The gold and silver project, which straddles the border of
Argentina and Chile in the Andes Mountains, was put on hold in
2013 due to environmental issues, political opposition, labor
unrest and development costs that ballooned to $8.5 billion.
George Bee, who has 16 years experience at Barrick and was
most recently Chief Executive at Jaguar Mining, will
work on a modest 'starter' option for a phased development plan,
the company said.
Gold miners are increasingly doing "bite-sized" developments
that carry less risk of budget disasters and fewer of the
political and environmental disputes that have derailed
mega-mines in recent years.
Recent evaluation work indicates that a scalable underground
mine plan at Lama may be the best option for a phased approach,
Barrick said.
If successful, cash flow from Argentine operations could
fund additional development "over time" on both sides of the
border. Barrick said its Chilean unit was working to resolve
legal, regulatory and permitting issues there.
Later, Bee will develop an integrated development plan for
Barrick's Frontera district on the El Indio belt.
"We view the announcement as a positive for the shares as we
believe that a phased development plan for Pascua-Lama would
have the greatest potential to create shareholder value," RBC
Capital Markets analyst Stephen Walker said in a note to
clients.
"It would also provide sufficient technical and economic
information to maximize an earn-in contribution by any potential
JV (joint venture) partner."
Bee, named senior vice president for Lama and Frontera
District development, was involved in Barrick's phased
development of the Goldstrike mine in Nevada, the construction
of the Pierina mine in Peru and development of the Veladero mine
and Argentina.
"Just as the Goldstrike mine was completed in stages over
time, we see significant benefits to approaching Pascua-Lama in
the same way," Barrick President Kelvin Dushnisky said in a
statement.
Shares in Toronto-based Barrick were up 5 percent at C$23.40
on the Toronto Stock Exchange at mid-session.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by David Gregorio)