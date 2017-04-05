UPDATE 3-China's Shandong in advanced talks to buy half of Barrick's Veladero mine: sources

(Adds statements from province, Barrick; updates share prices)
By John Tilak and Nicole Mordant
TORONTO/VANCOUVER, April 5 China's Shandong Gold
Mining Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy a 50
percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero
gold mine in Argentina, people familiar with the process told
Reuters even as the Canadian miner grappled with a pipe rupture
at the site.
Barrick is no longer in discussions with China's Zijin
Mining Group Co Ltd about the Veladero mine stake
sale, the sources said. A sale could fetch more than $1 billion,
they added.
Veladero, one of Barrick's five core mines, was the site of
a pipe rupture last week - the third incident in 18 months at
the mine involving cyanide-bearing solution.
In the wake of the incident, the government of Argentina's
San Juan province, where Veladero is located, said on Wednesday
it has rejected a work plan presented by Barrick.
San Juan's governor and provincial mining minister met with
Barrick President Kelvin Dushnisky and other company executives,
according to a statement on the province's website. A second
meeting is expected to be scheduled soon, it said.
Barrick will "work with the authorities to understand their
concerns and make adjustments as needed," a spokesman said in an
emailed response.
Barrick's shares were down 1 percent in Toronto at C$25.85
in early afternoon trading, falling more than its peers.
As part of a purchase plan being discussed, Shandong would
also acquire 50 percent of Barrick's nearby undeveloped
Pascua-Lama gold and silver project, one of the people said.
The Pascua-Lama project, which straddles the border of
Argentina and Chile in the Andes, was put on hold in 2013 due to
environmental issues, political opposition, labor unrest and
development costs that ballooned to $8.5 billion.
NEW INCIDENT
Last week's pipe break may delay an agreement as Shandong
might want to discuss the incident, a source said, but added
that it was unlikely to reduce the Chinese firm's interest in
the asset.
China is the world's top consumer of the yellow metal and
given the global scarcity of large, low-cost gold mines, buyers
in China would not likely be deterred by environmental mishaps,
analysts have said.
Shandong is one of China's biggest gold producers and a deal
would mark the latest instance of Chinese companies investing
in Latin America's resource-rich commodities sector, partly to
feed domestic demand.
The talks with Shandong are at the "final stage of agreeing
the conditions and amounts," one of the sources said.
Shandong did not immediately respond to a request for
comment from Reuters. The company halted trading in its shares
in Shanghai late on Wednesday pending an announcement.
Barrick and Zijin declined to comment.
There is no certainty that the talks will result in a
transaction, the people said. The people, whom Reuters spoke to
over a period of several days, declined to be named as the talks
were confidential.
Reuters reported on Oct. 25 that Zijin and Shandong had held
separate talks with Barrick to buy half of Veladero.
On March 28, a coupling between two pipes on the leach pad
processing facility at Veladero failed, causing a gold and
diluted cyanide solution to spill.
Although all the solution from the incident was contained
within the operating facility and Barrick has said there was no
impact on people or the environment, the Argentine province of
San Juan ordered the miner to stop adding cyanide to the leach
pad pending repairs.
