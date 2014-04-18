Merger talks between Barrick Gold and Newmont Mining break down -WSJ

April 18 Merger talks between Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont Mining Corp, the world's top two gold producers, broke down in the past few days, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

The two companies, with a combined market capitalization of about $33 billion, were in advanced talks about a merger this week, the Journal said. (r.reuters.com/guk68v)

A spokesman for Barrick declined to comment, and a spokesman for Newmont was not immediately available.

Barrick had twice reached deals to buy Newmont, first in 2008 and then in 2010, but scrapped the agreements, Reuters reported last year, citing unnamed sources. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)