Barrick trims 2015 gold output forecast on Dominican mine issue

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
Nov 23 Barrick Gold Corp lowered its 2015 production forecast range on Monday due to a mechanical issue at its jointly owned Dominican Republic-based mine that will result in reduced production until mid-January 2016.
Barrick, the world's biggest gold producer, said it now expects to produce between 6 million and 6.15 million ounces of gold this year. Its previous forecast was for between 6.1 million and 6.3 million ounces.
Barrick owns 60 percent of the Dominican-based Pueblo Viejo mine. Rival Canadian producer Goldcorp Inc owns the remaining 40 percent. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.