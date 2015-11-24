UPDATE 2-Barrick trims 2015 gold output forecast on Dominican mine issue

(Adds Goldcorp's forecast)
Nov 23 Barrick Gold Corp lowered its
2015 production forecast range on Monday due to a mechanical
problem at its jointly owned mine in Dominican Republic,
resulting in reduced production at the operation until
mid-January 2016.
Barrick, the world's biggest gold producer, said it now
expects to produce between 6 million and 6.15 million ounces of
gold this year. Its previous forecast for group output was for
between 6.1 million and 6.3 million ounces.
Barrick owns 60 percent of Dominican-based Pueblo Viejo, its
newest mine. Rival Canadian producer Goldcorp Inc owns
the remaining 40 percent.
Goldcorp said it now expects 2015 gold production to be at
or near the mid-point of its current guidance of between 3.3
million and 3.6 million ounces.
Barrick said in a statement that two of three electric
motors at Pueblo Viejo's oxygen plant failed on Nov. 19 and have
been sent for repairs in the United States. The plant provides
oxygen for the autoclave processing facility that treats the
mine's refractory ore.
While repairs on the motors are underway, Pueblo Viejo will
bring forward maintenance activities previously scheduled for
January.
The mine has property and machinery breakdown insurance,
including business interruption coverage, which is triggered
after 30 days, Barrick said.
