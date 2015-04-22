UPDATE 1-Chile regulator seeks new sanctions against Barrick's Pascua-Lama

(Adds details on sanctions, no comment from company)
SANTIAGO, April 22 Chile's environmental
regulator SMA said on Wednesday it will seek new sanctions
against Barrick Gold Corp's massive Pascua-Lama gold
and silver project, further complicating the possibility that
the suspended mine might resume construction.
The regulator already fined Barrick $16 million in May 2013
for not complying with some of the country's environmental
requirements at Pascua-Lama, which was put on hold indefinitely
in October 2013.
Inspections that took place between 2013 and 2015, some of
which were scheduled and others triggered by complaints from the
local community, had revealed ten new infractions, the SMA said.
The project had broken rules relating to protecting flora
and fauna, monitoring glaciers, water management, among others,
it said, adding that it considered one infraction - the
construction of works outside the permitted area - as "very
serious."
Representatives at Barrick were not immediately available
for comment.
At one time Barrick's biggest new development project,
Pascua-Lama's development was halted by the Toronto-based miner
after spending over $5 billion.
The project, which straddles the border between Chile and
Argentina, was plagued by political opposition, permit issues,
labor unrest, cost overruns and falling gold prices.
