Barrick reaches initial deal with communities over Pascua-Lama - report

SANTIAGO May 28 Canadian miner Barrick Gold
has come to an initial agreement with local communities
who have opposed its massive Pascua-Lama mine, which will help
clear the way for the stalled South American project to go
ahead, a Chilean newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Barrick, the world's largest gold miner, halted the gold and
copper project on the Chilean and Argentine border last year,
having ploughed $5 billion into it.
The mine, which the local Diaguita people had strongly
opposed, had already been frozen by environmental regulators in
Chile over demands that it needed to build infrastructure to
prevent water pollution.
But a memorandum of understanding was struck at the end of
April with 15 of the 18 local communities, newspaper La Tercera
reported on Wednesday, a first step towards a "social licence"
for the mine.
The agreement will last six months and during that time
Barrick will hand project details to the community for them to
corroborate with experts. Should this end positively, Barrick
will enter a dialogue phase that could last up to two years, and
may include the payment of an "indigenous royalty", the paper
said.
Barrick would not be able to restart construction until the
dialogue phase was complete, it added.
The company recently indicated to the Chilean mining
ministry that it was keen to proceed with Pascua-Lama, the
minister told Reuters last week.
Barrick declined to comment on the report when contacted by
Reuters.
