Barrick Gold says aiming to get permits to restart Pascua-Lama mine

SANTIAGO May 28 Barrick Gold wants to obtain the permits it needs to restart construction at its suspended Pascua-Lama gold and copper mine, the project's senior vice president said on Wednesday.

The world's largest gold miner has signed an initial agreement with 15 local community groups that have opposed the project, which straddles the Chile and Argentina border and was halted by Barrick last year after cost overruns and difficulties securing permits.

"Although Pascua-Lama is suspended today, our aim is to obtain permits to restart construction. However, this time we want to do it in hand with the communities," said Eduardo Flores Zelaya, the project's senior vice president.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
