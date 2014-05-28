Barrick Gold says aiming to get permits to restart Pascua-Lama mine

SANTIAGO May 28 Barrick Gold wants to obtain
the permits it needs to restart construction at its suspended
Pascua-Lama gold and copper mine, the project's senior vice
president said on Wednesday.
The world's largest gold miner has signed an initial
agreement with 15 local community groups that have opposed the
project, which straddles the Chile and Argentina border and was
halted by Barrick last year after cost overruns and difficulties
securing permits.
"Although Pascua-Lama is suspended today, our aim is to
obtain permits to restart construction. However, this time we
want to do it in hand with the communities," said Eduardo Flores
Zelaya, the project's senior vice president.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)