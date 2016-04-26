Barrick shareholders vote in favor of company's executive pay plan

BRIEF-Statoil awards service contracts to Baker Hughes, Schlumberger
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
TORONTO, April 26 Barrick Gold Corp's shareholders at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday gave their backing to the gold miner's executive compensation plan, in a reversal from a year ago when they overwhelmingly voted down the scheme.
Although so-called say-on-pay votes are not mandatory in Canada and companies are not required to take any action on the outcome, they are an important barometer of investor attitudes.
Jan 18 HSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.