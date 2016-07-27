UPDATE 2-Barrick Gold profit lifts, plans Australian mine sale

(Adds medium term debt and cost targets, factors for higher
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, July 27 Barrick Gold Corp, the
world's largest gold producer, reported a rise in second-quarter
profit on Wednesday and said it plans to sell its 50 percent
stake in a western Australia mine to carve more from its debt.
Toronto-based Barrick, which has been selling off non-core
mining assets and using cash flow to pay down debt, said it will
explore selling half of the Kalgoorlie mine in Australia to
improve its balance sheet.
The chief executive of Newmont Mining, Barrick's
joint venture partner at Kalgoorlie, said last September that he
was interested in buying out the rest of the mine.
Barrick said it has reduced its total debt by $968 million
so far this year, and remains on track to cut debt by $2 billion
in 2016. Over the medium term, it aims to reduce total debt to
under $5 billion from $9 billion, and chop its all-in sustaining
costs, the industry cost benchmark, to below $700 by 2019.
The miner said its adjusted profit rose to 14 cents a share,
matching analyst expectations, from 5 cents a share in the same
period last year. The gain reflects lower costs, notably fuel
and energy, foreign exchange gains, lower royalty payments and
operating efficiency, the company said.
Revenue fell to $2.01 billion from $2.23 billion.
The company, which has mines in the Americas, Australia and
Africa, said gold production fell 7.5 percent to 1.34 million
ounces in the second quarter after it sold assets.
All-in sustaining costs fell nearly 13 percent to $782 per
ounce.
Barrick reaffirmed its full-year gold production guidance of
5.0-5.5 million ounces and lowered its all-in sustaining cost
forecast to $750-$790 per ounce from $760-$810 per ounce.
Copper output was increased to 380-430 million pounds from
370-410 million pounds with the start of commercial production
at the Jabal Sayid copper mine in Saudi Arabia, which is 50
percent owned by Barrick.
Capital spending was trimmed to $1.25-$1.4 billion from
$1.35-$1.55 billion in the first quarter.
Barrick stock has soared 175 percent this year, lifted by a
26 percent climb in the price of gold, as investors have sought
a safe haven during increasing geopolitical uncertainty and
declining real interest rates.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Sandra Maler, Leslie
Adler and David Gregorio)