Miner Barrick Gold posts higher earnings, lifts output forecast

TORONTO Oct 26 Barrick Gold Corp, the
world's largest producer of bullion, reported a bigger
third-quarter profit on Wednesday, reflecting higher prices for
the metal and lower costs, and raised its output forecast for
the year.
Toronto-based Barrick reported adjusted earnings of $278
million, or 24 cents per share, in the three months to
end-September. That compares with adjusted earnings of $131
million, or 11 cents per share in the third quarter last year.
Barrick, which has mines in the Americas, Australia and
Africa, increased its 2016 production forecast to a range
between 5.25 million and 5.55 million ounces of gold, from a
previous range of 5.00 million to 5.50 million ounces.
