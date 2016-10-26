UPDATE 2-Barrick earnings climb but miner keeps lid on costs

(Adds reasons for higher profit, revenue changes to Veladero
forecasts, background on Veladero suspension)
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO Oct 26 Barrick Gold Corp, the
world's largest producer of bullion, reported a bigger quarterly
profit on Wednesday, reflecting higher gold prices and lower
costs, while cutting its 2016 production costs and lifting its
output.
Toronto-based Barrick, which has been selling off non-core
assets and using cash flow to pay down debt, said profits were
lifted by lower fuel and energy costs, smaller exploration and
project spending, foreign exchange gains and the sale of
higher-cost mines.
Debt has been reduced by $1.4 billion year-to-date and the
company said it is on track to meet its 2016 reduction target of
$2 billion. In three to five years, it wants to reduce its $8.5
billion debt to below $5 billion.
Barrick reported adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share in
the three months to end-September compared with 11 cents per
share in the same period last year. Analysts on average expected
earnings of 20 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
With mines in the Americas, Australia and Africa, Barrick
increased its 2016 production forecast to a range of 5.25
million to 5.55 million ounces of gold, from a previous target
of 5.00-5.50 million.
Barrick also lowered its estimate of all-in sustaining costs
to produce an ounce of gold to a range of $740 to $775 from a
previous target of $750-$790. Capital spending for 2016 is also
forecast lower, at $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion, down from
$1.25-$1.4 billion in the second quarter.
Third-quarter gold production declined to 1.38 million
ounces from 1.66 million ounces, while all-in sustaining costs
improved to $704 an ounce from $771. Copper output fell to 100
million pounds from 140 million pounds.
Revenue dipped to $2.3 billion from $2.32 billion, while
free cash flow fell to $674 million from $866 million.
Barrick cut its 2016 production forecast for its Veladero
mine in Argentina to 530,000 to 580,000 ounces of gold, from
580,000 to 640,000 ounces, citing severe weather and a near
three-week suspension.
All-in sustaining costs at the site were increased to $800
to $870 per ounce from $790 to $860.
Veladero operations were suspended in September after
falling ice damaged a pipe and some crushed ore saturated with a
process solution containing cyanide spilled over a barrier.
It was the second cyanide spill at the mine in just over a
year. The suspension was lifted after Barrick completed
measures, such as increasing the height of perimeter banks
surrounding the leach pad.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and James
Dalgleish)