Barrick profit climbs on lower costs, higher gold prices

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
TORONTO Feb 15 Barrick Gold Corp said on Wednesday that fourth-quarter profits rose from last year, reflecting further cost cuts and a rise in metal prices, as the world's largest gold miner increased its dividend and planned to further pare its debt.
The Toronto-based miner reported an adjusted profit of $255 million, or 22 cents a share, up from $91 million, or 8 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.
Barrick also said its board approved an increase in the quarterly dividend to 3 cents per share from 2 cents, and that it aimed to reduce its total debt by $2.9 billion by the end of 2018, to a debt load of $5 billion. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Peter Cooney)
FRANKFURT, May 24 German meal kit company HelloFresh is preparing for a stock market flotation, which could come as early as autumn, but will only be launched if the pre-summer listing of peer Delivery Hero proves a success, people close to the matter said.
* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017