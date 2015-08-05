Barrick Gold agrees gold, silver "streaming" deal on Dominican mine

Aug 5 Barrick Gold Corp said on
Wednesday it has entered into a gold and silver "streaming"
agreement with Royal Gold Inc for production linked to
Barrick's 60 percent stake in the Pueblo Viejo mine in the
Dominican Republic.
In return, Royal Gold will make an upfront cash payment of
$610 million plus continuing cash payments to Barrick for gold
and silver delivered under the agreement.
"Streaming" transactions are a type of mine financing
whereby a streaming company provides funds upfront to a miner in
exchange for delivery of a certain amount of future production
at a set price.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)