"Incident" reported at Barrick gold mine in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, March 29 An incident was reported
at Barrick Gold's Veladero mine in Argentina late on
Tuesday, a spokesman for the San Juan provincial government said
on Wednesday without offering details.
Barrick declined to comment immediately. The provincial
government spokesman said an official statement would be
released soon.
Veladero resumed operations in October after suspending
operations in September due to a spill containing cyanide, the
second such spill in just over a year.
