Argentina province says rejects Barrick Gold's Veladero work plan

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, April 5 Argentina's San Juan provincial government rejected a work plan from Barrick Gold Corp after a pipe carrying gold-bearing solution ruptured a leach pad at its Veladero mine last week, a statement on the province's web site said on Wednesday.
San Juan governor and provincial mining minister met with Barrick president Kelvin Dushnisky and other executives and expected to schedule another meeting soon, the statement said. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer in Buenos Aires and Nicole Mordant in Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.