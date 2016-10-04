版本:
2016年 10月 4日

Barrick Gold says Argentina mine resumes operations

Oct 4 Barrick Gold said on Tuesday normal operations had resumed at its Veladero mine in Argentina following approval from local authorities.

Operations were suspended at the mine on Sept. 15 after falling ice damaged a pipe, spilling some process solution containing cyanide. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

