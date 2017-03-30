Argentina provincial gov't to suspend some Barrick operations-report

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES, March 30 Argentina's San Juan province ordered Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine to suspend some activities after a pipe became decoupled, state-run news agency Telam reported on Thursday.
Reuters could not immediately reach the provincial government to confirm the report. A spokesman for Barrick said the company was confirming its understanding of the order.
Barrick said on Wednesday the decoupling of a pipeline carrying gold and silver solution late on Tuesday posed no threat to the environment.
Operations at the mine were temporarily suspended last September after falling ice damaged a pipe and spilled some ore saturated with cyanide solution over a berm, or raised bank. One year earlier, there was a spill of cyanide solution at the mine, due to an equipment failure. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Additional reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,491 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * Soldiers will be deployed to key sites in Britain to boost security as the country raised its terror threat to the highest level of "critical" following a suicide attack in Manchester that killed 22 people, including children. * GLENCORE: U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it was not in talks with Swiss mining and commodities group Glencore Pl
* A spun off, listed Pay-tv unit could fetch up to 120 billion rand - analysts