Barrick presents $500 mln plan for Veladero mine in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Barrick Gold Corp on Friday presented a $500 million safety and environmental improvements plan for the Veladero gold mine in Argentina, company Chief Operating Officer Richard Williams said on Friday.

"We've got a plan over two years to invest half a billion dollars to develop Veladero operations," he told reporters after meeting government officials in Buenos Aires. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Sandra Maler)