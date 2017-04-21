版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 04:14 BJT

Barrick presents $500 mln plan for Veladero mine in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Barrick Gold Corp on Friday presented a $500 million safety and environmental improvements plan for the Veladero gold mine in Argentina, company Chief Operating Officer Richard Williams said on Friday.

"We've got a plan over two years to invest half a billion dollars to develop Veladero operations," he told reporters after meeting government officials in Buenos Aires. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Sandra Maler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐